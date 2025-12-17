Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph 'confirm' romance rumours with new move

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph sealed their romance rumours with a joint appearance at a major event.

Nearly two weeks after a source divulged that the two are "casually seeing" each other, the Anyone But You star stepped out with the 28-year-old actress over the weekend.

On Saturday, December 13, the pair was among other attendees who joined a party celebrating Brad Pitt’s Apple movie F1 in Los Angeles.

For the star studded gathering, the Hit Man actor sported a black sweater with black jeans. The Landman actress, meanwhile, donned a white blazer paired with black pants.

For the unversed, Michelle supported the Twisters actor when he hosted Saturday Night Live on November 15.

Fresh off his SNL hosting debut, the two sparkled romance rumours after being spotted while dancing at a bar in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this month a tipster revealed that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the blonde beauty are "casually seeing" each other after the dance video went viral and rampant chatter began to swirl.

Calling the romance "very new," the source told Us Weekly that Glen is "having fun" with Michelle and he "does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now."



Glen was previously linked to Gigi Paris. The former couple broke up when he was linked to his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, who is currenlty dating Scooter Braun.