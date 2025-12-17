'Camp Rock 3' director finally breaks silence on Demi Lovato cameo

Camp Rock 3 director Veronica Rodriguez finally addressed the rampant Demi Lovato cameo speculations.

In a recent interview the 40-year-old teased fans with an ambiguous update about Lovato‘s involvement in the upcoming instalment.

The 33-year-old American singer and songwriter starred as Mitchie Torres in the first two movies of the Disney Channel franchise, and is an executive producer on the upcoming third installment.

“You can’t really talk about Camp Rock or have a Camp Rock movie without referencing her. We love Mitchie,” the filmmaker told EW.

“Camp Rock 3 is a continuation of the story we know and love,” she continued, dodging Demi’s cameo queries.

'Camp Rock 3' trailer

Veronica said she couldn’t reveal any spoilers but mentioned that viewers should be excited to see some original characters and many iconic set pieces.

In addition to confirming Jonas Brothers featuring as Connect 3, she said, “even Connie [Maria Canals-Barrera], Mitchie’s mom, has a bigger role in this movie.”

“So Mitchie is very much a character in this movie, in this world, and we should feel her, for sure, because she’s iconic and beloved and is a part of the Camp Rock legacy,” the Mexican-born added.

Fans began speculating about Demi’s cameo after she visited the set, strongly believing she would appear. While her appearance in the movie is still unconfirmed, she was heavily involved in the story and script as an executive producer.