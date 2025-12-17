Oscar-winning actor mocks Meghan Markle over absurd move: ‘Stupid’

Meghan Markle may have found some stable ground in Hollywood but there is still a long way to go for the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Suits actress marked her return with a cameo role in an upcoming movie, Close Personal Friends, which has big names in the cast including Brie Larson, Lily Collins and jack Quaid.

However, the mum of two received a scathing verdict in her recently-released Holiday edition special episode of With Love, Meghan from a beloved Oscar-winning actor and his wife.

In the episode, Meghan shares her festive traditions and how he uses crafts for special things such as personalised Advent calendars with handwritten notes. She also shares recipes and hosting tips, which were appeared a little absurd and time-consuming for Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton.

The couple, who welcomed their third child, had been reacting to the show for a promo and the Succession star exasperatedly asked, “Who has the time?”

To which Jazz responded, “Meghan”, adding jokingly that she’s “only got two kids”.

Kieran quipped that his wife was “becoming snobby with three” as if “two is easy”.

“When we had two, we would have been able to do this,” Jazz said.

He then looked towards the screen, seemingly taking aim at Meghan, and calling it “stupid”. Jazz laughed and added, “lazy”.

It did not seem to have a malicious intent behind it, but somewhat negative review coming from a beloved Hollywood couple does dims the spotlight on Meghan.

Kieran and Jazz sparked plenty of buzz during award season last year when the actor asked for another child from his wife during his acceptance speech.

It became a running joke, but turns out the couple was serious about expanding their brood. Fans delighted in their many interactions and continue to gush over the loving bond the two shared.