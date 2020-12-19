Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers

The daycare centre established by the Rawalpindi Police. — Twitter/RwpPolice

The Rawalpindi Police, in a bid to provide relief to their woman officers, has established a daycare centre for their children.



In the pictures shared by the city police's Twitter handle, the daycare centre seems to come fully equipped with modern facilities for the children.

"Another step by CPO @AhsanPSP to ensure welfare of force as envisioned by IGP Punjab," the tweet said.

The tweet said the establishment of the centre would facilitate the woman officer and "relieve (them) from worries of their beloved little ones while on duty".

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, responding to the tweet, said: "Alhumdulilah Rawalpindi Police has fulfilled the vision of IGP Punjab."

"A modern Day Care Centre is fully operational. To protect and to serve @RwpPolice," he added.

Moreover, Amna Baig, a Rawalpindi police officer, said that it was important for work places to be gender sensitive.

"Happy to be working for a department that caters to the needs of its lady officers so well," she added.

