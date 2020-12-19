Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

The daycare centre established by the Rawalpindi Police. — Twitter/RwpPolice

The Rawalpindi Police, in a bid to provide relief to their woman officers, has established a daycare centre for their children.

In the pictures shared by the city police's Twitter handle, the daycare centre seems to come fully equipped with modern facilities for the children.

"Another step by CPO @AhsanPSP to ensure welfare of force as envisioned by IGP Punjab," the tweet said.

The tweet said the establishment of the centre would facilitate the woman officer and "relieve (them) from worries of their beloved little ones while on duty".

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, responding to the tweet, said: "Alhumdulilah Rawalpindi Police has fulfilled the vision of IGP Punjab."

"A modern Day Care Centre is fully operational. To protect and to serve @RwpPolice," he added.

Moreover, Amna Baig, a Rawalpindi police officer, said that it was important for work places to be gender sensitive.

"Happy to be working for a department that caters to the needs of its lady officers so well," she added.

More From Pakistan:

FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end

FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end
4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies

4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies
What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?

What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation

'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation
Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?
HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University

HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University
Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus

Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus
Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus
Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30

Karachi ATC sends MNA Ali Wazir on physical remand till Dec 30
Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips

Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips
Coronavirus: Will the academic year in Punjab be extended?

Coronavirus: Will the academic year in Punjab be extended?

Latest

view all