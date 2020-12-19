Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Bilawal discusses PDM's strategy, political situation with Akhtar Mengal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

In a meeting with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed steps taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the government so far.

The PPP chairman, on Saturday, arrived at the BNP-M chief's residence, where they exchanged views on the country's political and social matters.

"PPP started the process of providing rights to Balochistan," Bilawal said, adding that the development of Pakistan is not possible without removing the deprivations of Balochistan.

Read more: PDM demands govt step down till Jan 31 or face Opposition's long-march

"Baloch people have the first right to the resources of Balochistan," he added.

The PPP chairman invited Akhtar Mengal to attend a meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the day of martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting comes amid the PDM's bid to mount pressure on the government. The 11-party alliance has sought the prime minister's resignation till January 31.

"Today, we want to make it clear: The government should resign till January 31. If it does not, then the [PDM leadership] will announce a long-march on February 1," Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the movement, said in a presser a few days ago.

Fazlur Rehman also said that the 11-party alliance's lawmakers would hand in their resignations to their respective party leaders from the provincial and national assemblies on December 31.

More From Pakistan:

Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed
Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan
Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers

Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers
FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end

FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end
4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies

4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies
What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?

What are the reasons behind a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan?
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation

'Attention students': HEC announces new online portal for degree attestation
Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?

Did you know Asif Ali Zardari performed in a Pakistani film?
HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University

HEC announces Master's, PhD scholarships to Chinese University
Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus

Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus
Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

Latest

view all