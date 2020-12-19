Bilawal discusses PDM's strategy, political situation with Akhtar Mengal

In a meeting with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed steps taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the government so far.



The PPP chairman, on Saturday, arrived at the BNP-M chief's residence, where they exchanged views on the country's political and social matters.

"PPP started the process of providing rights to Balochistan," Bilawal said, adding that the development of Pakistan is not possible without removing the deprivations of Balochistan.

"Baloch people have the first right to the resources of Balochistan," he added.

The PPP chairman invited Akhtar Mengal to attend a meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the day of martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting comes amid the PDM's bid to mount pressure on the government. The 11-party alliance has sought the prime minister's resignation till January 31.

"Today, we want to make it clear: The government should resign till January 31. If it does not, then the [PDM leadership] will announce a long-march on February 1," Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the movement, said in a presser a few days ago.

Fazlur Rehman also said that the 11-party alliance's lawmakers would hand in their resignations to their respective party leaders from the provincial and national assemblies on December 31.