Coronavirus in Pakistan: 80 more succumb to the disease in a day

80 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

So far, 9,330 people have succumbed to the disease since the pandemic broke out

A total of 37,206 tests were performed countrywide on Saturday

Pakistan's health ministry on Sunday reported 80 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 9,330.



According to the government's coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk), a total of 37,206 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, revealing a positivity ratio of 7%.

The country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that out of the 80 people who succumbed to the disease within a day, 44 were put on a ventilator.

Official figures further showed that 2,615 more people across the country tested positive for the potentially deadly virus within a day, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus to 454,673.

At present, there are a total of 40,553 active coronavirus cases in the country. Since the pandemic broke out, 407,405 people have recovered from the disease.

