Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 80 more succumb to the disease in a day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Photo: File/ Geo.tv
  • 80 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours
  • So far, 9,330 people have succumbed to the disease since the pandemic broke out
  • A total of 37,206 tests were performed countrywide on Saturday

Pakistan's health ministry on Sunday reported 80 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total death toll to 9,330.

According to the government's coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk), a total of 37,206 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, revealing a positivity ratio of 7%.

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel recovers from coronavirus

The country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that out of the 80 people who succumbed to the disease within a day, 44 were put on a ventilator.

Image: Screengrab via covid.gov.pk

Official figures further showed that 2,615 more people across the country tested positive for the potentially deadly virus within a day, bringing the total number of patients infected with the virus to 454,673.

At present, there are a total of 40,553 active coronavirus cases in the country. Since the pandemic broke out, 407,405 people have recovered from the disease.

Related: Pakistani scientists find changes in coronavirus during local transmission

More From Pakistan:

Ali Zaidi announces PM Imran Khan's 'gift to Karachi'

Ali Zaidi announces PM Imran Khan's 'gift to Karachi'
Karachi weather update: City to experience dry, cold weather over next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: City to experience dry, cold weather over next 24 hours
Shafqat Mahmood makes important announcement on Pakistan's education policy

Shafqat Mahmood makes important announcement on Pakistan's education policy
Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation

Gallup Pakistan survey reveals 91% of respondents worried about Karachi's sanitation situation
Gas shortage adversely impacts business and domestic life in Pakistan

Gas shortage adversely impacts business and domestic life in Pakistan
Major Laraib murder: Court hands death sentence to one convict, life imprisonment to another

Major Laraib murder: Court hands death sentence to one convict, life imprisonment to another
Bilawal discusses PDM's strategy, political situation with Akhtar Mengal

Bilawal discusses PDM's strategy, political situation with Akhtar Mengal
Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Barrier between judges, lawyers removed to a certain extent: CJP Gulzar Ahmed
Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan

Here's how you can stay safe this Christmas amid rising coronavirus cases in Pakistan
Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers

Rawalpindi Police establishes daycare centre for woman officers
FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end

FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end
4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies

4 contractually employed teachers arrested as protest near Bani Gala intensifies

Latest

view all