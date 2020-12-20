UAE visa restrictions for Pakistan temporary, says FM Sheikh Abdullah

Can't connect right now! retry
 Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Instagram/MOFA
  • The restrictions on issuing visas due to the pandemic are temporary
  •  UAE-Pakistan relations have the depth and scope for further expansion
  • Pakistan had established diplomatic ties with the UAE soon after it came into being

ABU DHABI: The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday said that the UAE's decision to restrict issuing visas to Pakistanis has been taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the ban is temporary.

He also added that UAE-Pakistan relations have the depth and scope for further expansion.

Nahyan's comment came after his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi concluded his two-day official visit to the UAE on Saturday. During the visit, the two leaders discussed bilateral trade as well as other regional matters.

"The UAE is a second home to 1.5 million Pakistanis. The current travel bans are because of the coronavirus pandemic," clarified FM Abdullah.

"The restrictions on issuing visas is due to the pandemic [and they are] temporary," he assured. "Pakistan had established diplomatic ties with the UAE soon after it came into being."


During his visit, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistani community has played an important role in the construction and development of the Emirates. He also stressed upon the need to address visa restrictions imposed by the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) government in a meeting with their Minister of State Reem Al Hashimi.

Aside from holding important talks, FM Qureshi also paid homage to the tomb of the founder of the UAE (late) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

During his stay, the foreign minister had visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai where he interacted with local and international media.

Over the years, the two countries have signed several agreements in diverse fields providing a strong framework for enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership.

Pakistan and the UAE also collaborate closely in the multilateral organisations, in particular the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

