Karachi-Mirpurkhas Mehran Express resumes operation: railways spokesperson

A train departs from the Karachi railway station in Karachi, Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Mehran Express has resumed operations between the country's southern port city and Mirpurkhas, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Railways spokesperson added that the Mehran Express will leave Karachi at 3:55pm and reach Mirpurkhas at 8:30pm, while, on the return trip, it will depart at 5am and arrive in the port city at 9:30pm.

There are eight stops of Mehran Express between Karachi and Mirpurkhas, the spokesperson added, noting that the train comprises 10 bogies and will carry 734 passengers.

The train used to run on the same route before the suspension of railway operations back in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.






