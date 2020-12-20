Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Selena Gomez teases new music: ‘Expect good things to come’

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her plans to release brand new music in 2021 and left fans frenzied over the prospects of a comeback.

This news was brought forward during one of Selena’s past interviews with Billboard. There she began by touching on Rare’s success at first and even dubbed it “the best album that I’ve released so far.” 

Mostly because “It was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.”

With this in mind, Gomez feels that fans should expect “a whole little vessel of good things coming” because she is planning to turn up the heat.

Currently on the work front the Grammy award winning singer is swamped, not only is she busy shooting for her upcoming Hulu sitcom Only Murders, but also plans to join Steve Martin and Martin Short for their projects alongside Hulu as well.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘deplorable’ behavior: report
Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021

Jimin believes BTS may win a Grammy for ‘Dynamite’ in 2021
Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation

Gal Gadot takes part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation
You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal

You mean the world to me: Sana Javed gives birthday love to Umair Jaswal
Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

Ertugrul's onscreen brother 'Gündogdu' looks dashing in latest pictures

BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’

BTS feel ‘down’ without Suga: ‘He has something magnetic’
Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'

Princess Diana actress and Meghan Markle among 'The Times Women Of The Year 2020'
Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap

Maya Ali drops jaws in latest snap
Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen

Ayeza Khan's latest snaps proves she is a style queen
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos
Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release

Katy Perry makes waves with surprise ‘Cosmic Energy’ release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

Latest

view all