Helen Mirren makes bombshell claim about role in Kate Winslet's 'Goodbye June'

Helen Mirren plays titular role in 'Goodbye June'

Helen Mirren opened up about her role in Kate Winslet's directional debut, Goodbye June.

The Netflix drama written by Winslet’s son Joe Anders follows June (Mirren), a mother whose terminal cancer diagnosis brings her family together for her final days.

The Titanic star also stars as one of June’s daughters.

Kate Winslet told Entertainment Weekly the Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw star was hesitant from the start due to end her character meets.

“She did say quite early on, ‘I don’t really want to be doing this at all, but I’m doing it for you and I’m doing it to support you,’” Winslet told the outlet.

Mirren has a personal rule against playing characters with dementia or cancer broke.

But she broke the rule for Leonardo DiCaprio's former costar.

"I felt so grateful, but also, I didn't want to be putting her through something," the 50-year-old shared.

On set, Mirren preferred not to dwell on the illness.

Winslet recalled her arriving prepared but blunt: “‘I don’t like it today. I don’t like, I don’t like the gown and the wig and the thing. I don’t want to get in the bed. Okay, right, I’ve got that off my chest. What shall I do?’ And I would say, ‘Get in the bed. lie down, don’t move your head. Okay, action.’”

To ease Mirren’s discomfort, Winslet created a distraction-free environment.

Cameras and crew were hidden, microphones were concealed, and actors were often left alone in the room with cameras silently rolling.

“It gave that sense of realism and intimacy,” Winslet explained.

She recalled how the stripped-down set allowed the cast to connect naturally, especially during the emotional Nativity play staged for June in the hospital.