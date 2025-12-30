Jacob Elordi's new action thriller film postponed after 'Frankenstein' release

Jacob Elordi replaces Paul Mescal in upcoming Ridley Scott movie

Jacob Elordi upcoming sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars has had its release date delayed.

Ridley Scott-directed film was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 27, 2026, but its release has now been moved back several months.

Adapted from Peter Heller’s 2012 novel and written by Mark L. Smith, The Dog Stars will now be releasing on August 28, 2026.

Filling its previous March slot is the much-anticipated horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which marks Samara Weaving’s return to the franchise.

The forthcoming action thriller is set in a post-pandemic world where much of humanity has been wiped out.

It mostly revolves around Elordi’s character Hig, a pilot surviving on a abandoned airbase alongside his dog and a former Marine.

When a mysterious radio transmission offers a hint of life beyond his isolated existence, Hig sets out on a dangerous journey in search of hope and human connection.

Previously, the reports revealed that Paul Mescal was going to play the role of Hig, but he was later replaced with Jacob due to scheduling conflict.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Dog Stars features the Frankenstein star along with Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Benedict Wong.