Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus

Senator Kalsoom Parveen. File photo

PML-N senator was suffering from COVID-19



Perveen was admitted at Ali Clinic in Islamabad

Senate chairman, Shibli Faraz offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senator Kulsoom Perveen passed away due to coronavirus, the Senate Secretariat said on Monday.

Parveen was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month and was receiving treatment at the Ali Clinic in Islamabad. On November 27, Senate Vice-Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said the PML-N senator was put on oxygen.

Perveen assumed office as a senator in March 2015 and was due to retire next year.

Pakistan is currently grappling with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, it recorded has 58,486 cases in the past 20 days at a daily average of 2,924.3 infections.

The virus has claimed 1,301 lives in the last 20 days, raising the death toll to 9,392 with a mortality rate of 2.04%.

Condolences pour in

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Shibli Faraz remembered Kulsoom Perveen as an active member of the Parliament.



