Pakistan conveys condolences to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.— AFP

PM Shehbaz prays for injured earthquake victims.

President hopes nation overcomes tragedy courageously.

Condolences extended to bereaved Venezuelan families.



Pakistan on Thursday expressed grief and solidarity with Venezuela after powerful earthquakes struck the South American country, causing loss of life, injuries and widespread devastation.

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck Venezuela on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people and injuring hundreds, while rescue operations continued in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Venezuela, particularly the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster.

“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially the families of the victims,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“We pray for the injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult and challenging time,” he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquakes.

According to a statement issued by the President House media wing, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed sympathies to the government and people of Venezuela.

The president said the people of Pakistan shared the grief of the Venezuelan people and stood with them in solidarity.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and resilience for all those affected by the disaster.

The powerful earthquakes caused buildings to collapse in and around the capital, Caracas, with authorities reporting casualties and extensive damage.

President Zardari expressed hope that the people of Venezuela would overcome the tragedy with courage and determination and that ongoing relief and rescue efforts would provide timely assistance to those in need.

The USGS, using predictive modelling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said initial figures do not include casualties from La Guaira state, near Caracas and home to the city's airport, which is the worst affected.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save," she said in an appearance on state television just before 1am (local time) on Thursday.