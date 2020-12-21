Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

A Reuters file image of a PIA aircraft.

All flights to remain suspended until further notice

Saudi government bans entry from air, land and sea ports

New virus strain identified in Britain

KARACHI: All Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been suspended from today until further notice.

The development comes as the Saudi government temporarily suspends entry into the Kingdom after a new strain of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom. The mutation is believed to be more contagious.

A PIA spokesperson said the national carrier suspended 18 flights to and from the Kingdom today on the directives issued by the Saudi aviation authority. These include PK-9739 and PK-9760.

The flight suspension will remain in effect until the Kingdom opens borders again, following which the passengers will be accommodated.

The PIA spokesperson has asked effected passengers to register through the airline’s UAN 11-786-786 with their working phone numbers to receive timely updates.

The new strain

The new strain

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday.

Johnson and England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the variant strain had been discovered through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance and it was now confirmed that it spread more easily that the original version.

“There’s no evidence that it causes more severe illness or higher mortality, but it does appear to be passed on significantly more easily,” Johnson told a news conference to announce tougher lockdown restrictions for millions of people.

“Although there’s considerable uncertainty, it may be up to 70% more transmissible than the old variant, the original version of the disease. This is early data and it’s subject to review.

UK hit by travel bans

Countries worldwide banned arrivals from the UK on Sunday over a new highly infectious coronavirus strain Britain said was "out of control", as the WHO called for stronger containment measures.



Crucial transit country France moved to block people and goods crossing the Channel, while the Netherlands said passengers arriving by ferry would be denied entry.



Alarm bells were ringing across Europe - which last week became the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago - as the new, even more infectious strain of the virus appeared to be raging in parts of Britain.



A WHO spokeswoman told AFP that "across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches."



With additional input from Reuters and AFP.