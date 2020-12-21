Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Fashion icon Kylie Jenner has irked animal rights activists during her recent shopping trip over the weekend.

After leaving the luxury store on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive, she stepped into her vehicle and that is when four anti-fur protestors surrounded her vehicle.

The video of the entire episode was obtained by TMZ and it shows the activists yelling at the reality TV star for supporting the fur industry.

"Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!" they yelled on megaphones.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star had faced the wrath back in January when she showed off her newly-bought Louis Vuitton slippers made from mink fur, only days after she tried to raise awareness about the animals that had died in the Australia wildfires. 

More From Entertainment:

So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021
Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Tom Cruise gets compared to Ellen DeGeneres after lashing out at crew members

Tom Cruise gets compared to Ellen DeGeneres after lashing out at crew members
Queen Elizabeth’s awkward video from Charles, Diana’s wedding leaves fans in fits

Queen Elizabeth’s awkward video from Charles, Diana’s wedding leaves fans in fits
Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s wedding festivities

Naimal Khawar wows fans with stunning pictures from sister’s wedding festivities
Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayers

Neelam Muneer defeats Covid-19, thanks fans for prayers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stretch exit deal to a ‘snapping point’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stretch exit deal to a ‘snapping point’

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Elliot Page thanks fans for the love and support after trans disclosure

Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant was a Scientology stunt, says Leah Remini

Tom Cruise’s COVID-19 rant was a Scientology stunt, says Leah Remini
Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list

Bella Hadid praises Zendaya for topping GQ's 'Most Stylish Women 2021' list
Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree

Shaniera Akram drops jaws as she stuns in a saree

Latest

view all