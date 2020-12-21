Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

Fashion icon Kylie Jenner has irked animal rights activists during her recent shopping trip over the weekend.



After leaving the luxury store on Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive, she stepped into her vehicle and that is when four anti-fur protestors surrounded her vehicle.

The video of the entire episode was obtained by TMZ and it shows the activists yelling at the reality TV star for supporting the fur industry.

"Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!" they yelled on megaphones.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star had faced the wrath back in January when she showed off her newly-bought Louis Vuitton slippers made from mink fur, only days after she tried to raise awareness about the animals that had died in the Australia wildfires.