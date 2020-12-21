Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Ed Sheeran has sent his fans wild after he announced the release of his ‘Christmas present’ Afterglow following a long break from music.

Taking to Instagram, Ed Sheeran shared the song and wrote, “Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.”

He further said, “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.”

The singer went on to say, “Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now.”

In August last year, the musician, 29, announced he would be be stepping back from performing in order to prioritise his family life.

The singer also welcomed his first daughter in September this year.

Earlier, Sheeran hinted at releasing the song in his Instagram post on Sunday and dubbed it a ‘Christmas present’.

He said, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present”.

