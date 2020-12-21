Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be turning down the Christmas celebrations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The father-of-three took to his Instagram story to share the news that his family will not be celebrating the holidays with their other relatives in light of safety.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote.

He also praised others that were experiencing similar situations. 

He added, "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

The Deadpool actor, who tied the knot with Lively in 2012, have three daughters Inez, 4, James, 6, and 14-month-old Betty.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'
Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas

Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas
Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36

Take a look at Mahira Khan's life as she turns 36
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team up with celebrity chef Jose Andres for charity project

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran sends fans wild as he returns to music with new single ‘Afterglow’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest venture raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's popularity adding to Kate and William's worries?
So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021

So long sucker: Sanam Saeed looking forward to 2021
Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Margot Robbie mistook Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran: 'He was really offended'

Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

Kylie Jenner called a ‘monster’ as she gets attacked in public by anti-fur protestors

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s families elated after pair’s engagement

Latest

view all