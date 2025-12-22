‘Bridgerton' shares exciting news about two beloved characters

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and the show creator Shonda Rhimes thrilled fans with an exciting news.

The duo has announced an adorable new addition to the Bridgerton family.

In an Instagram penned by Lady Wistledown, the society papers stated that, "Since last season, Mr. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Mrs. Penelope Bridgerton (nee Featherington) (Nicola Coughlan) have welcomed their first child. A beautiful, Joyous little boy, and heir to the Featherington title."

“Do join me in celebrating the arrival of Lord Elliot Featherington,” she added.

The Bridgerton baby announcement comes ahead of season four, which will follow the love story of Benedict Bridgeron (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid he meets at a masquerade ball. Their story is inspired from fairy tale, Cinderella.

Earlier this week, the showrunner revealed the difference between Sophie and Cinderella.

"Cinderella is a bit of a damsel in distress. And, in the case of Sophie Baek, she is no such thing,” Jess Bronwell told Entertainment Weekly. “We get to watch a very headstrong young woman try to decide her fate for herself and pick up the courage to believe in and dream for a life greater than the one she currently has.”

In addition to Benedict, Sophie, Colin and Penelope, other couples and characters set to return to the series includes Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), as well as Eloise (Claudia Jesse).

Bridgerton Season four part one is scheduled to be released on January 29, 2026 and part two is set for release on February 26, 2026.