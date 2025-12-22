Lorraine Kelly breaks silence after 'ITV' slashes her show

The beloved TV presenter, 65, faced the brunt of the the broadcaster's huge cost cutting measures

Lorraine Kelly has sent a message to her fans following the ITV's decision to brutally slash and overhaul her show.

The beloved TV presenter, 65, faced the brunt of the the broadcaster's huge cost cutting measures, with Good Morning Britain now taking her 9-10am slot for 22 weeks of the year.

Under new changes, Lorraine will present five days a week, meaning her Friday stand-in presenters Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard are no longer needed for the show.

Lorraine, who previously branded the changes as 'heartbreaking' but still refused to quit, said she 'never takes her viewers for granted' and hope they will weather the storm with her.

'Hopefully the audience will still stay with us, because that's the most important thing to me, is you know, that the audience are still enjoying what I do and the fact that people are so kind and they still watch after all these years,'.

She went on to reveal how her decades on TV has resulted in fans considering her a friend: 'It's something that I never, ever take for granted and I never take any, any of this for granted. I really don't, because it's, it's an honour'.

Loose Women was also be axed for half the year, as ITV Daytime bosses announced huge cuts earlier this year with job losses in excess of 220.