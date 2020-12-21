List of PMC recognised public sector dental colleges

Monday Dec 21, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a list of recognised public sector dental colleges operating in the country.
In the list, one is from Balochistan, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab each, while seven from Sindh.
Here's a list of colleges recognised by PMC:
|Province
|College Name
|City
|Seat Allocation
|BALOCHISTAN
|Dental Section, Bolan Medical College
|Quetta
|25
|KPK
|Bacha Khan Dental College
|Mardan
|25
|KPK
|Dental College, Ayub Medical College
|Abbottabad
|25
|KPK
|Khyber College of Dentistry
|Peshawar
|80
|KPK
|KMU Institute of Dental Sciences/ KIDS
|Kohat
|50
|PUNJAB
|de'Montmorency College of Dentistry
|Lahore
|100
|PUNJAB
|Dental Section, Army Medical College
|Rawalpindi
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental Section, Punjab Medical College
|Faisalabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|Institute of Dentistry, Nishtar Medical College
|Multan
|50
|SINDH
|Bibi Aseefa Dental College
|Larkana
|50
|SINDH
|Dental College, Dow International Medical College
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Dental Department, Karachi Medical & Dental College
|Karachi
|100
|SINDH
|Dr. Ishratul Ebad Institute of Oral Health Sciences
|Karachi
|100
|SINDH
|Faculty of Dentistry, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences
|Jamshoro
|100
|SINDH
|Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences/ JSMU
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Dow Dental College
|Karachi
|50