Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

List of PMC recognised private dental colleges

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a list of recognised private sector dental colleges operating in the country.

In the list, six are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 from Punjab each, while 12 from Sindh.

Here's a list of colleges recognised by PMC: 

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK

Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus
Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan
Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges

Here's a list of PMC recognised private sector medical colleges
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tests positive for coronavirus

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tests positive for coronavirus
List of PMC recognised public sector dental colleges

List of PMC recognised public sector dental colleges
Karachi University announces schedule of admissions for donor seats

Karachi University announces schedule of admissions for donor seats
MDCAT 2020: Sindh health minister identifies grave irregularities in admission test

MDCAT 2020: Sindh health minister identifies grave irregularities in admission test
No govt had vision for Pakistan beyond five years, laments PM Imran Khan

No govt had vision for Pakistan beyond five years, laments PM Imran Khan
University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS

University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS
JUI-F's top brass to meet after Maulana Sherani accuses Fazlur Rehman of being 'selected'

JUI-F's top brass to meet after Maulana Sherani accuses Fazlur Rehman of being 'selected'

Latest

view all