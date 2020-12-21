List of PMC recognised private dental colleges

Monday Dec 21, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued a list of recognised private sector dental colleges operating in the country.
In the list, six are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 from Punjab each, while 12 from Sindh.
Here's a list of colleges recognised by PMC:
|Province
|College Name
|City
|Seat Allocation
|KPK
|Abbottabad International Medical College
|Abbottabad
|50
|KPK
|Women Medical College
|Abbottabad
|50
|KPK
|Peshawar Dental College
|Peshawar
|50
|KPK
|Rehman College of Dentistry
|Peshawar
|50
|KPK
|Dental Section, Frontier Medical College
|Abbottabad
|50
|KPK
|Sardar Begum Dental College
|Peshawar.
|75
|PUNJAB
|Avicenna Dental College
|Lahore
|50
|PUNJAB
|College of Dentistry, Bakhtawar Amin Medical & Dental College
|Multan
|50
|PUNJAB
|College of Dentistry, Sharif Medical & Dental College
|Lahore
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, Akhtar Saeed Medical & Dental College
|Lahore
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, FMH College of Medicine & Dentistry
|Lahore
|75
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, HITEC Institute of Medical Sciences
|Taxila Cantt
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, Islamabad Medical & Dental College
|Islamabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, Lahore Medical & Dental College
|Lahore
|75
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, Rawal Institute of Health Sciences
|Islamabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, University College of Medicine & Dentistry
|Lahore
|75
|PUNJAB
|Dental College, University Medical & Dental College
|Faisalabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|Multan Medical & Dental College
|Multan
|50
|PUNJAB
|Faryal Dental College
|Sheikhupura
|50
|PUNJAB
|Foundation University College of Dentistry
|Islamabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|HBS Dental College
|Islamabad
|50
|PUNJAB
|Institute of Dentistry, CMH Lahore Medical College
|Lahore
|75
|PUNJAB
|Islam Dental College
|Sialkot
|50
|PUNJAB
|Islamic International Dental College
|Islamabad
|75
|PUNJAB
|Margalla College of Dentistry
|Rawalpindi
|50
|PUNJAB
|Rashid Latif Dental College
|Lahore
|50
|PUNJAB
|Watim Dental College
|Rawalpindi
|50
|PUNJAB
|Shahida Islam Dental College
|Lodhran
|50
|PUNJAB
|Azra Naheed Dental College
|Lahore
|50
|PUNJAB
|Shifa College of Dentistry
|Islamabad
|50
|SINDH
|Altamash Institute of Dental Medicine
|Karachi
|80
|SINDH
|Baqai Dental College
|Karachi
|75
|SINDH
|Bhittai Dental & Medical College
|Mirpurkhas-Sindh
|80
|SINDH
|Dental College, Bahria University Medical & Dental College
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Dental College, Sir Syed College of Medical Sciences for Girls
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Jinnah Medical & Dental College
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Liaquat College of Medicine & Dentistry
|Karachi
|75
|SINDH
|Fatima Jinnah Dental College
|Karachi
|80
|SINDH
|Isra Dental College
|Hyderabad
|50
|SINDH
|Ziauddin Dental College
|Karachi
|50
|SINDH
|Muhammad Dental College
|Mirpurkhas – Sindh
|50
|SINDH
|Dental Section, Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry
|Karachi
|50