Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

Monday Dec 21, 2020
Pakistan's most beloved actress Ayeza Khan has been on a roll as she is sharing some jaw-dropping sporty looks on Instagram.
On the social media site, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is teasing the launch of a collaboration related to fitness apparel.
Ayeza looked stunning as she donned a jacket and leopard-print leggings of grey and black colours.
She could be seen putting her natural beauty on display as she struck a pose with the sporty-chic look.
Even fans were blown away by her effortless beauty as she was lavished with compliments.
Take a look: