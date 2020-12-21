Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 21 2020
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Pakistan's most beloved actress Ayeza Khan has been on a roll as she is sharing some jaw-dropping sporty looks on Instagram.

On the social media site, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star is teasing the launch of a collaboration related to fitness apparel. 

Ayeza looked stunning as she donned a jacket and leopard-print leggings of grey and black colours.  

She could be seen putting her natural beauty on display as she struck a pose with the sporty-chic look.

Even fans were blown away by her effortless beauty as she was lavished with compliments.

Take a look:





