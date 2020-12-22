Can't connect right now! retry
Bella Hadid encourages fans to donate warm jackets, coats to needy people

Bella Hadid encouraged her fans to donate their warm clothes to the needy and underprivileged this winter after she donated some of her ‘warmest’ jackets and coats.

In a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram recently, Bella wrote, “the snow has been beautiful but everyday, as it gets colder, i cant stop thinking about the people who dont have homes this winter.. who walk to work every morning in the snow without the layers they need, i am always thinking of the people that might not be able to afford thick, warm coats for themselves, their kids, parents, ect.”

“ it makes me emotional to even think about especially with how brick it is just driving to work in the morning... its been a rough year, and so many people have been hit hard by the loss of jobs, homes and on top of everything, this damn snow came in hard and causes lots of sadness and despondency.”

“I went through my closet and found some of my warmest things, jackets and coats to send to @thepeoplestablenyc they picked up all of it and will dispense it throughout the city to the people that need it most.”

“I’m gonna continue to support them especially through the winter!! Thank you to the people’s table for all that you do. I am so inspired.”

She also encouraged the fans to donate to the needy.

‘Do you guys have anything that you can donate?? That would be sooo cool… And even if you just have one or two things.. anything helps! If you notice someone on the street that looks cold, let them know you care by grabbing them a warm jacket, a scarf, some socks, or a sweater!! Maybe even extra warm drink too if you are feeling extra kind…”

“its so important we continue to support our communities, and im sure even if you aren’t in nyc, you can find a clothing drive nearest to you..if you or me were going through a rough time, we would hope that someone, somewhere was looking out for us too,” Bella concluded.

