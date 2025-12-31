'Home Alone' star reveals 3 things you should never do if you see him

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin revealed he has drawn a clear line between his public persona and private life.

During his recent appearance on the December 29 episode of the SmartLess podcast, Culkin revealed the three firm rules he has for fans who approach him in public.

“I just realized that I’m in charge of the social contract,” Culkin told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

“I’m in charge of the interaction.”

His rules are simple but strict: don’t approach him at the dinner table, don’t interrupt when he’s with his children, and definitely don’t follow him to the bathroom.

Culkin admitted he has to “gird” himself before outings because of his enduring fame.

The 45-year-old reflected on the challenges of being thrust into superstardom as a child.

He shared it was “tricky waters to maneuver” without the 'emotional vocabulary' to process it.

The actor also revisited his decision to step away from Hollywood for a decade in his teens, explaining he wanted a more normal life.

“I was doneskis,” he said of walking away. “I made my name. I made my mark. I made my fortune. The only reason why I even do it now is because I like to do it”.

Recently, Culkin voiced a character in Zootopia 2 and appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Fallout.

Yet he insists he’s “technically retired,” joking that every gig is his last.

“Like, I retire, and then if I find something I like, I unretire, do that, and I immediately retire afterward”.

For the unversed, Culkin, Brenda Song share two children: Dakota (4) and Carson (3).