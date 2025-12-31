'Stranger Things' makers tease finale episode few hours before premiere

'Stranger Things' final episode to release on December 31

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have finally teased the finale episode ahead of its premiere.

The final episode ‘The Rightside Up’ of the popular horror series is set to release on Netflix on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to its release, the Duffer brothers have shared what fans can expect from the finale.

They clearly mentioned that it won’t be anything like the wedding from the Game of Thrones as they are not doing anything for shock value. Rather it’ll be a mix of emotions.

They said, “I want people to race themselves as they go into the finale, but I can promise you, it’s not a red wedding situation like from Game of Thrones.”

“We’re not going not going to wipe out eight of our characters.”

The makers continued, “And we’re not doing anything for shock value. It’ll be easier to talk about it once it comes out. I mean they’re going to feel something like we felt and the cast felt, which is this really confusing mix of emotions.”

The Duffer opened that closure to the show will feel inevitable, like the audience will understand that it was the right ending at the right time.

They also went on to say that it will be a sort of bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to these characters. But at the same time, it will also bring in some satisfaction.