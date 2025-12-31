George Clooney gives rare update on Ocean's 14

George Clooney broke silence on Ocean’s 14 offering fans a witty and self-aware update on the beloved heist franchise.

The 64-year-old confessed while speaking to Variety Tuesday, December 30, "There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me."

The film, directed once again by Steven Soderbergh, will reunite Clooney as Danny Ocean with Brad Pitt’s Rusty, Matt Damon’s Linus, Don Cheadle’s Basher, and Julia Roberts’ Tess.

Andy Garcia also returns as Terry Benedict, though whether he will be an ally or an adversary remains under wraps.

The Jay Kelly star explained that the sequel won’t simply rely on nostalgia but will instead lean into the realities of aging.

Inspired by Martin Brest’s 1979 comedy Going in Style, the story will explore how the once-slick crew adapts to their limitations while still plotting a daring caper.

“They’ve lost a step,” Clooney admitted, “and they need to find a way to work around their limitations.”

Production is currently in the location-scouting phase with filming expected to begin in October 2026.