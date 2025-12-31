 
Bethany Peaty reveals special bond with Holly Ramsay amid 'betrayal' backlash

The Olympic swimmer and his blushing bride tied the knot on December 27

Geo News Digital Desk
December 31, 2025

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance

Adam Peaty's sister, Bethany, has shared what she received from her sister-in-law, Holly Ramsay, ahead of their wedding on Sunday. 

The Olympic swimmer, 30 and his blushing bride, 25, tied the knot on December 27 at Bath Abbey in the presence of their loved ones and 200 attendees, including the Beckham family.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only person invited to their big day, however he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout.

Bethany has now taken to Instagram to show off the sweet personalised gifts Holly treated her to ahead of the special day.

First up was a pot which retails for £79.

Holly had had the pot personalised so it was engraved with the words 'Magic Beth,' as Bethany penned 'Love you Holly' on the post. 

She also gifted her with personalised pillow cases, embroidered with 'Beth' and 'Bridesmaid' as well as bags embroidered with Bethany and her partner's name Dan on.

Bethany also received what looked to be a black pyjama set, sleep mask and sweet handkerchief which read 'Beth Bridesmaid 27.12.2025.'

It comes after Bethany faced criticism for attending the wedding and also  accepting such a prominent role in the bridal party has left her mother feeling 'betrayed.'

'Beth has betrayed her mum to see what she can get out of being the only family member who gets on with Adam and Holly,' the source alleges, claiming that Bethany has changed since striking up a close friendship with Holly.

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

