‘Strictly’ dancer hints at major Kate Middleton surprise in 2026

Kate Middleton could be in the midst of planning a big surprise for the audiences of the beloved show, Strictly Come Dancing, given the keen interest of the royal family in the show.

During the finale this month, two prominent royals gave a special nod to the show. Queen Camilla had written a heartfelt letter for the Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as they took their “last twirl” as hosts of the show.

The Queen Consort noted how the show is about “friendships: the bonds forged, the struggles overcome and the joy shared in undertaking a joint endeavour” resulting in the show’s success.

Duchess Sophie, as Patron of Mencap, had shared words of praise for ‘amazing’ participant Ellie Goldstein, first person with Down’s syndrome to feature on the show, in a pre-recorded clip.

Now, it is possible that the Princess of Wales could be taking the stage like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana memorably did in 1985 as she danced with Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House.

Princess Diana dances to 'Uptown Girl' with Wayne Sleep at the Royal Opera House

Slovenian dancer and choreographer Aljaz Skorjanec shared his hopes with royal editor Richard Eden about dancing with Kate.

“I would love to dance with her,” he had said.

Aljaz had met with Prince William’s wife and for the first time in 2018 during an awards ceremony in 2018. Kate had also made a secret visit later on with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2023. She was dubbed a “huge fan of the show” by the hosts.

“I was taken aback by everything she knew about the show,” Aljaz added.

There has been no confirmation on the matter from Kate’s official team nor royal sources. While a dance routine could be unlikely in a such a public setting following her cancer journey, but appearance is still a possibility.