Mahira Khan thanks fans for love, prayers on her 36th birthday

Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended gratitude to the fans and fellow showbiz stars for love and wonderful messages she received on her 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actress also updated the fans about her health after she was diagnosed with coronavirus recently.

Mahira wrote, “I’m going to try and reply to all the love and msgs I have received in this time. And all the wonderful birthday msgs, letters and videos too.”

About her health, Mahira said, “I am better and on my way to recovery, Alhumdulillah.”

“Have no doubt in my heart that all of your prayers worked their magic. I felt the love, I felt it all. I love love love you all…” followed by a kiss emoticon.

Mahira Khan celebrated her 36th birthday in self-isolation on Monday after she was tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

