Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise halts ‘Mission: Impossible' shoot after lashing out at crew members

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

American actor Tom Cruise has been getting criticized after he furiously lashed out at crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines. 

After his profanity-laced tirade against crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 was leaked recently, the Top Gun actor stirred up quite a storm.

And in order to deal with the entire debacle, the actor has now reportedly taken some time off and halted the filming.

According to The Sun, Cruise decided to conclude the filming process early and to fly to Miami to spend Christmas with his son Connor.

A source spoke to the outlet, saying: “It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough.”

“It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while,” said the insider.

Following his expletive-ridden rant, five crew members quit the project last week. 

More From Entertainment:

Natalie Portman opens up about being bullied as a child actor

Natalie Portman opens up about being bullied as a child actor
Prince William, Kate Middleton under fire for breaking Covid-19 rules

Prince William, Kate Middleton under fire for breaking Covid-19 rules
From royal births to major milestones — Here's how royal family will spend 2021

From royal births to major milestones — Here's how royal family will spend 2021
Watch: Kansas teacher's fart prank on students during Zoom class

Watch: Kansas teacher's fart prank on students during Zoom class
BTS’s Jimin opens up about ‘meaningful’ Billboard win

BTS’s Jimin opens up about ‘meaningful’ Billboard win
Princess Diana’s Christmas blunder that left her ‘mortified’ in front of the family

Princess Diana’s Christmas blunder that left her ‘mortified’ in front of the family
Marvel reconsidering Letitia Wright’s ‘Black Panther’ role after anti-vax outrage?

Marvel reconsidering Letitia Wright’s ‘Black Panther’ role after anti-vax outrage?
Mahira Khan thanks fans for love, prayers on her 36th birthday

Mahira Khan thanks fans for love, prayers on her 36th birthday
Why Meghan Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson

Why Meghan Markle divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson
Pete Davidson addresses ex Cazzie David’s new book about their breakup

Pete Davidson addresses ex Cazzie David’s new book about their breakup

Latest

view all