Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Princess Diana’s Christmas blunder that left her ‘mortified’ in front of the family

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Princess Diana had struggled quite a bit after marrying into the British royal family as she had trouble fitting into the royal fold. 

One Christmas incident has been unearthed by entertainment portals where the late royal was left feeling “mortified” over a royal family tradition that she was unaware of.

As many royal fans may know, the family has a history of exchanging cheap and hilarious gifts instead of giving actual presents on the holiday.

As per Express, the Princess of Wales had bought the entire family expensive Cashmere scarves along with other luxury items to give as Christmas presents.

Her gifts and obliviousness unleashed chuckles all around while the princess felt embarrassed, claimed the portal.

In return for the Cashmere jumper she got for Princess Anne, she received a toilet roll holder. 

