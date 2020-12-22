Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson reflects on a ‘hard year’ amid holiday preparations

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Kelly Clarkson reflects on a ‘hard year’ amid holiday preparations

Daytime talk show host and Grammy award winning singer Kelly Clarkson had a pretty rough 2020 for more reasons than one and she recently spilled the beans behind it all in the most candid of ways.

The conversation arose while the singer read a few fan questions aloud on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

In one of the questions, a viewer admitted that she was guilt ridden over missing out on Christmas clebrations with her dad’s “not-so-fun side of the family and her note read, “I do Christmas with my Dad's not-so-fun side of the family. This year I used quarantine as an excuse to go with my mom's side by telling my aunt we were staying home and then accidentally put her in a group chat about ‘going with the fun ones.' Am I going to hell?"

Clarkson burst out laughing at that moment and explained to the viewer, "No, but you are in so much trouble! Here's the thing: don't lie. Just own it. And then be like—look, maybe this is your opportunity to become the fun ones, you know? Just own it.

After all “You can't lie. In that situation you just gotta be like, ‘Sorry, it was a turd statement. I do stand by it, but yeah. Maybe let's do something to turn it around.' A family game maybe, I don't know. You dug that hole and now you're just sitting in it. Happens to the best of us."


More From Entertainment:

Tom Hanks claims 'News of the World' may be the 'last' of its kind

Tom Hanks claims 'News of the World' may be the 'last' of its kind
Prince William, Kate Middleton aim to bring changes to the monarchy: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton aim to bring changes to the monarchy: report
Prince William can no longer protect Prince Harry for long: report

Prince William can no longer protect Prince Harry for long: report
Khloe Kardashian shares sweet throwback photo with late father

Khloe Kardashian shares sweet throwback photo with late father
Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'

Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'
Kelly Clarkson shares her unpopular stance on home-made gifts for Christmas

Kelly Clarkson shares her unpopular stance on home-made gifts for Christmas
Meera turns to social media to find lost phone, offers cash

Meera turns to social media to find lost phone, offers cash
Ayeza Khan's fans gush over her, Danish Taimoor's adorable kids

Ayeza Khan's fans gush over her, Danish Taimoor's adorable kids

Meghan Markle denied Queen's help to clean up family drama

Meghan Markle denied Queen's help to clean up family drama
All the details you need to know about the Ambanis' first grandchild

All the details you need to know about the Ambanis' first grandchild
Bushra Ansari feels ‘emotional’ as she wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari

Bushra Ansari feels ‘emotional’ as she wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with his new 'father figure'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with his new 'father figure'

Latest

view all