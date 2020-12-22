Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Kelly Clarkson shares her unpopular stance on home-made gifts for Christmas

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Kelly Clarkson has some pretty unpopular opinions about home-made gift giving and she isn’t afraid to showcase them with pride.

The singer shed light on her personal thoughts while answering fan Q&As during the Kelly Clarkson Show that read, "I'm worried that no one wants to be creative and make stuff anymore.”

To this the Grammy award winning singer candidly replied, "Well then don't be friends with them. That's my thing. Like, whatever you're into, hang out with people who like that too.”

She also went on to say, "I love making stuff, not only just because it's fun to create something, but also it's like therapeutic. You're just sitting there, like when I color with my kids. Yeah, I'm doing it because they love it and they asked me to do it, but also, it's like really soothing. Oddly."


