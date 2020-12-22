Seven dead, at least 16 injured in explosion at New Karachi ice factory

A view of the boiler blast site in New Karachi Industrial area, on December 22, 2020. — INP photo by S Akber

Explosion occurs in boiler room of an ice and cold storage factory in New Karachi Industrial Area

The roof of the factory caved in after the blast and many people are feared buried under the rubble

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani demands report within 24 hours

Seven people died and at least 16 were injured in an explosion inside a boiler room within a factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday, police said.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moeenuddin, the incident took place inside an ice and cold storage factory.

He said seven people were at work inside the factory when the blast occurred.



DSP Moeenuddin said that the building has been "extensively damaged" and nearby factories have also been affected. He said many people are likely buried underneath the factory's rubble.



Rescue officials at the site said that the roof of the building caved in after the blast.

Bystanders rushed to the site to help the affected as rescue teams arrived.

Officers of the police, Sindh Rangers and Karachi Municipal Corporation are all assisting rescue efforts.

Labour minister orders inquiry



Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani noted with grave concern reports of the incident and ordered the ministry's secretary to conduct a probe.

According to a statement by the labour ministry, a safety team from the labour department has been instructed to go to the factory.

Ghani has demanded that a report on the explosion be submitted within 24 hours.

The minister also got in touch with the area deputy commissioner, said the statement, adding that officials of all relevant departments were urged to provide speedy medical assistance to all those affected by the blast.

The statement further said that Ghani directed that the heirs of the deceased be promptly notified and arrangements be made for their burial.







