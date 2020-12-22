Six dead, at least 16 injured in explosion at New Karachi ice factory

A chhipa ambulance seen rushing to the site of an incident, in Karachi. — Geo News/File

Six people died and at least 16 were injured in an explosion inside a boiler room within a factory in New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday, police said.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Moeenuddin, the incident took place inside an ice and cold storage factory.

He said seven people were at work inside the factory when the blast occurred.



DSP Moeenuddin said that the building has been "extensively damaged" and nearby factories have also been affected. He said many people are likely buried underneath the factory's rubble.



Rescue officials at the site said that the roof of the building caved in after the blast.

Bystanders rushed to the site to help the affected as rescue teams arrived.

Officers of the police, Sindh Rangers and Karachi Municipal Corporation are all assisting rescue efforts.



