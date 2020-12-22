Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
'Talks for amendment to NAB law brokered at establishment's behest,' Rana Sanaullah claims

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

In this file photo, President of the PML-N Punjab chapter, Rana Sanaullah addresses the media. — Geo News/File

President of the PML-N Punjab chapter, Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday made startling claims about talks between the government and Opposition regarding amendments to the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, saying that they were brokered not by the party, but "at the behest of the establishment".

Furthermore, he claimed that Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who he said was present during the talks, "sent greetings to Mian sahab (a term of endearment used for party supremo Nawaz Sharif)".

Sanaullah was speaking to the media after meeting and expressing solidarity with the Khokhar brothers who have been accused of corruption.

The PML-N leader claimed that Qureshi said that everyone agrees to the amendments to the NAB law, "except for one person", and Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar "is that person's agent".

Sanaullah said that the Opposition "will pick right up" from where the government's "revenge tactics" end.

He stressed that the resignations from assemblies that the Opposition parties are gearing up for are "the last option" and all talk of seeking an NRO (concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance) in the meanwhile "are nothing but lies".

PDM threatens long march, en masse resignations

The Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced a long march to Islamabad in February if Prime Minister Imran Khan does not step down by December 31.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement during a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan, warning the government that the Opposition will come to Islamabad resignations in hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated time and again that he will never provide any of the Opposition members any relief in their corruption cases.

"Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise," the premier said most recently, following the Lahore rally.

