PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a television interview on October 1, 2020. — YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally held on Sunday "pathetic" and reiterated his long-sworn vow that he will "never give an NRO".



"Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during COVID-19 spike," he wrote.

He said that by holding the rally the Opposition parties showed "scant regard" for the safety of citizens and their well-being.

"All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth," the prime minister said.



He followed by saying: "Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO."

"Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise," the premier added.



The 11-party Opposition alliance descended onto the Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore today, where they put on a show of power.



Fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The movement has announced a long march to Islamabad. No definite date has been provided, however, Fazlur Rehman put the timeframe at late January-early February.

The PDM chief said that all Opposition parties will "take our resignations with us".

"We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end."

More to follow.

