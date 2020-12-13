Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan terms PDM rally 'pathetic', vows 'there will never be an NRO'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a television interview on October 1, 2020. — YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally held on Sunday "pathetic" and reiterated his long-sworn vow that he will "never give an NRO".

"Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during COVID-19 spike," he wrote.

He said that by holding the rally the Opposition parties showed "scant regard" for the safety of citizens and their well-being.

"All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth," the prime minister said.

He followed by saying: "Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO."

"Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise," the premier added.

The 11-party Opposition alliance descended onto the Minar-e-Pakistan monument in Lahore today, where they put on a show of power.

Fiery speeches were delivered by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The movement has announced a long march to Islamabad. No definite date has been provided, however, Fazlur Rehman put the timeframe at late January-early February.

The PDM chief said that all Opposition parties will "take our resignations with us".

"We will no longer allow the illegitimate government to rule. We will only rest after it is brought to an end."

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Maulana Tariq Jameel contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital
PDM vs Govt: How many people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan today?

PDM vs Govt: How many people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan today?
PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?

PDM Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa: How chilly is the weather in Lahore?
PDM's Lahore jalsa: FM Qureshi, Awan, Shibli Faraz, and Chohan make jibes at Opposition

PDM's Lahore jalsa: FM Qureshi, Awan, Shibli Faraz, and Chohan make jibes at Opposition
PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request

PDM lunch at Ayaz Sadiq's: Desi murghi prepared at Fazl's request
HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US

HEC announces scholarships for PhD in US
Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper

Karachi University leaves candidates confused with erroneous question paper
PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month

PM Imran Khan recommends 'History of the Pathans' as book of the month
Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi

Explosion leaves at least 25 injured in Rawalpindi
PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with dogs amid PDM power show

PM Imran Khan relaxes at home with dogs amid PDM power show
World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference

World CIO 200 Summit 2020: Loco Services successfully holds state-of-the-art virtual conference
Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day

Protest against Indian farmers' law intensifies as demonstrations enter 18th day

Latest

view all