PMC appreciates NUMS for making 2020 entry test 'foolproof'

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has appreciated the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) for evolving a foolproof system of examination and making extensive arrangements for the successful holding of the entry test for the 2020 session.



According to a news report published in The News on Wednesday, PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi said this during a meeting with NUMS Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (r) Syed Imran Majeed in his office.



Hoping that NUMS would make a significant contribution in the field of medical education, research, and delivery of health services in the country and beyond, the PMC president praised NUMS for adopting innovative, creative, and ethical approaches in medical education.

The vice-chancellor underscored the accomplishments and initiatives of the university in the medical field since its inception.

Presenting a comprehensive account of the examination process developed indigenously by the university to ensure merit, high standards, and transparency, he said that this year around 50,000 candidates appeared for the NUMS Entry Test for MBBS/BDS.

The test was simultaneously held in all major cities across the country and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir without involving any outside testing services.



During the meeting, matters relating to existing health infrastructure and the prevailing status of medical education in the country were discussed.