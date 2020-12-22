Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

The logo of Pakistan Medical Commission. 
  • Students miswrote roll numbers, claims PMC
  • PMC president to personally recheck papers of 10-15 students
  • PMC vice-president dismisses student claims that few questions incorrectly marked

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) vice-president advocate Ali Raza has dismissed claims by students that few questions in Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT 2020) were incorrectly marked.

Talking to Geo Pakistan hosts on Tuesday, Ali Raza rejected doubts over the recently held MDCAT 2020 exams and its result and insisted that papers were correctly marked. “The students are also complaining that grace marks were not given. These are all presumptions. The papers were correctly marked and 14 grace marks have also been given.”

Read our detailed story on MDCAT 2020 results

Raza said the only issue that rose was a technical error. “Some students were shown as absentees due to a computer error. We immediately took down the results, rechecked and issued confirmed results.”

When the hosts asked how so many students could get their roll numbers wrong, Ali Raza said it was not unusual. “It happens sometimes due to excitement. The roll number is about six numbers long and sometimes students miswrite. If 600 out of the 121,000 students miswrote their roll number then it is not a big deal.”

The PMC vice-president said the commission held talks with 10-15 students who have complained that their papers were incorrectly marked. “ PMC president Dr Arshad Taqi has said he will personally recheck the papers and revert to the students on the result.”

Read more: MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC

More From Pakistan:

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7
Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad

Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad
PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued

PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued
Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson

Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson
Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22

Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22
As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes

As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes
Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack

Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack
Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK

Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus
Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Fazlur Rehman will have to surrender himself before NAB, says PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all