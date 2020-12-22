MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

The logo of Pakistan Medical Commission.

Students miswrote roll numbers, claims PMC

PMC president to personally recheck papers of 10-15 students

PMC vice-president dismisses student claims that few questions incorrectly marked

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) vice-president advocate Ali Raza has dismissed claims by students that few questions in Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT 2020) were incorrectly marked.

Talking to Geo Pakistan hosts on Tuesday, Ali Raza rejected doubts over the recently held MDCAT 2020 exams and its result and insisted that papers were correctly marked. “The students are also complaining that grace marks were not given. These are all presumptions. The papers were correctly marked and 14 grace marks have also been given.”

Read our detailed story on MDCAT 2020 results



Raza said the only issue that rose was a technical error. “Some students were shown as absentees due to a computer error. We immediately took down the results, rechecked and issued confirmed results.”

When the hosts asked how so many students could get their roll numbers wrong, Ali Raza said it was not unusual. “It happens sometimes due to excitement. The roll number is about six numbers long and sometimes students miswrite. If 600 out of the 121,000 students miswrote their roll number then it is not a big deal.”

The PMC vice-president said the commission held talks with 10-15 students who have complained that their papers were incorrectly marked. “ PMC president Dr Arshad Taqi has said he will personally recheck the papers and revert to the students on the result.”

Read more: MDCAT 2020 result announced by PMC