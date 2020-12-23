Chris Pratt settles the debate of ‘Hollywood’s best Chris’ once and for all

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has named himself the 'best Chris’ as he subtly clapped back at trolls.



Turning to his Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a video about how he made it to the final of his fantasy football league, AGBO Superhero League which he had been playing with Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

"I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen? It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick – you know how hard that is?” he said.

"I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft and like 8th place after the season,” he continued.

He then went on to joke about the ‘best Chris’ debate, after claiming he came out triumphant against the other two Chrises.

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who's the better Chris?” he quipped.



“It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang,” he said.

"If I win, it'll be $150,000. So I'm going to try to win this coming weekend. Stay tuned. I'll try to win, and if I don't win I'll be brave in the attempt as the model says. God bless you and go Hawks,” he added.

For the unversed, back in October, filmmaker Amy Berg sparked a trend about which Hollywood Chris “had to go?”

Soon after, netizens lambasted Pratt for an insensitive joke he had shared about the US election on Instagram, thereby claiming he was “Hollywood’s worst Christ.”