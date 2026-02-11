‘Bridgerton’ season 4 part 2: Everything you need to know

Dearest gentle reader! The drought is nearly done.

After what felt like an eternity, two years or still counting?, Bridgerton season 4 finally arrived on Netflix – and yes, it was worth the wait. This time, it’s Benedict Bridgerton’s turn to fall spectacularly in love… and in typical Bridgerton fashion, it’s complicated.

Season four follows the charming, slightly restless bachelor Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, as he becomes enchanted by a mysterious “lady in Silver” at his mother’s masquerade ball.

It’s giving Cinderella – except the woman behind the mask, Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha, isn’t a society darling. She’s a maid. And Benedict has absolutely no idea.

The first four episodes, which aired on January 29, delivered longing galnces, slow-burn tension and just enough scandal to keep group chats buzzing. But when does Bridgerton season four, part two land?

Save the date, January 26 as four more episodes are coming and things are going to be steamy.

What to expect in Bridgerton season 4 part two?

If part one was about fantasy, part two seems to revolve around fantasy. Benedict still doesn’t know Sophie’s true identity, or her past, and that revelation is bound to sting. The bigger curiosity? Will he discover she’s his elusive Lady in Silver… and if he does, is this a love story headed for a wedding or heartbreak?

ShowrunnerJess Brownell sums it up perfectly: Benedict lives in a dream world. Sophie does not. Somewhere between fantasy and harsh truth, their love has to find its footing.

But, romance is not the only storyline simmering.

Francessa Bridgerton’s evolving feelings for Michaela Stirling continue to quietly reshape the ton’s expectations. And Eloise? She’s still wrestling with society’s suffocating rules – and looking increasingly unwilling to play along.

So yes, more drama is coming. More yearning. More secrets threatening to spill at precisely the worst moment.

The only question left is: will love win, or will the ton have the last word?

February can’t come fast enough.