Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at wedding timeline with telling move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce drop surprising clue about wedding date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have kept their wedding details completely under wraps but fans seem to think they might have dropped a telling clue.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end sparked speculations about tying the knot with the pop superstar, also 36, in the weeks before April 8th.

The rumours, which spread like wildfires all over social media, began when Travis and his brother Jason Kelce announced the six-week break for their podcast, New Heights.

Swifties began theorising that the fiancées might be taking the vows during this six-week period as it gives them the perfect window to soak in the celebrations without the wedding date leaking to the world.

The theory sparked a mixed reaction from fans, leaving some excited for the ‘American Royal Wedding’ as they probed for details, and others asking the social media sleuths to leave the couple’s intimate celebration private for them.

Some fans also noted that the Kelce brothers’ podcast usually goes on a break after an NFL season wraps up, and begins again after what they call a ‘summer hiatus.’

Regardless of the rumours, the Opalite hitmaker and Travis have kept tight-lipped about their wedding preparations. When Kylie Kelce was recently asked if the wedding is planned for this year, she too played coy and only smiled at the question.