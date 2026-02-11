Cruz Beckham takes first step towards reconciliation with brother Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham shares nostalgic throwback with Brooklyn amid family feud

Cruz Beckham publicly showed a soft corner for his brother Brooklyn Beckham just a few weeks after the estranged chef announced that he has cut ties with his family beyond hope for reconciliation.

The 20-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, and shared a carousel of pictures, leading with one from his childhood posing alongside his elder brother.

In the black-and-white picture, the three Beckham brothers – Cruz, Romeo, 23, and Brooklyn, 26, all smiled looking away from the camera.

The picture came as a surprise to social media sleuths after Brooklyn blocked his family on the app and publicly stated that he had broken away from his famous family.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in January.

Amid more allegations against his family, the photographer stated that he never wanted to reconcile with his parents.

Following the surprising olive branch, Cruz’s fans flocked to the comments applauding him for having the “kindest heart.”

Victoria Beckham, herself, also left several ‘heart emojis’ in a comment on the post, while one joked, “Did you contact his lawyer before his face appears on your instagram?”

Many others left wishes for the family to get back together again, with one writing, “hope you get your brother back bro.”