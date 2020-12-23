Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand

Pakistan team celebrates Imam ul Haq's birthday. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

NEW ZEALAND: The Pakistan cricket squad celebrated batsman Imam ul Haq's birthday in New Zealand on Wednesday, where they are set to face the Kiwis in a Test series.



In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, players can be seen celebrating Haq's birthday and applying cake on his face.

Haq and Babar Azam will not play in the first Test scheduled to start on December 26, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the side.

Babar and top-order batsman Imam ul Haq were ruled out following their thumb injuries during training sessions.

Last week, the squad celebrated all-rounder Imad Wasim 32nd birthday.

The cricketer's birthday bash was held on a bus, as the team travelled to New Zealand's Hamilton city.

A video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board showed the squad gathered around Wasim as he cut his birthday cake amid cheerful claps from everyone.

The left-handed batsman then stood at the driver's end of the bus, microphone in hand, to thank his team for making his day special.

"Thank you so much, boys. I really appreciate all of you who supported me all my life," he said.