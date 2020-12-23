Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Pakistan team celebrate Imam-ul-Haq's birthday in New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Pakistan team celebrates Imam ul Haq's birthday. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

NEW ZEALAND: The Pakistan cricket squad celebrated batsman Imam ul Haq's birthday in New Zealand on Wednesday, where they are set to face the Kiwis in a Test series.

In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, players can be seen celebrating Haq's birthday and applying cake on his face.

Haq and Babar Azam will not play in the first Test scheduled to start on December 26, while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the side.

Babar and top-order batsman Imam ul Haq were ruled out following their thumb injuries during training sessions.

Last week, the squad celebrated all-rounder Imad Wasim 32nd birthday.

The cricketer's birthday bash was held on a bus, as the team travelled to New Zealand's Hamilton city.

A video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board showed the squad gathered around Wasim as he cut his birthday cake amid cheerful claps from everyone.

The left-handed batsman then stood at the driver's end of the bus, microphone in hand, to thank his team for making his day special.

"Thank you so much, boys. I really appreciate all of you who supported me all my life," he said.

More From Sports:

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ties the knot with famous YouTuber
Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez becomes leading T20I run-scorer in 2020
'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'

'Pakistan's T20 strategy is like relaunching of Nokia 3310'
Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' cap sold to Australian businessman for $340,000
Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan finish with consolation win against New Zealand in Napier
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award
Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'
Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Latest

view all