Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy on Wednesday questioned Pakistan International Airlines policy to maintain social distancing during flight operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shehzad said that the flight he took from Karachi to Islamabad was jam packed.

"Previously middle seats were kept vacant for social distancing but today it was jam packed . Is there any policy to maintain social distancing or not?," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic which has killed more than 9550 and affected over 462,000 since it began in February.