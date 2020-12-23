Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

The Sindh Police announced on Wednesday that it was introducing a special "Skating Force" to combat street crimes and provide relief to citizens. 

The force will initially be based on a 20 personnel — 10 men and an equal number of women — who will carry arms while skating. The skating force will come in handy as it will be able to chase after criminals in traffic jams, narrow alleys and other circumstances where the regular police force or LEAs will encounter difficulties. 

The skating force's personnel are being trained to shoot while skating and cross stairs, especially when they are chasing after a criminal. 

Police confirmed that the training of the skating force was in its final stages and was taking place at the SSU. 

Skating forces are part of the police squad in several countries of the world, added officials, explaining the importance of the initiative.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally
Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari
PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges

PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges
Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur

Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur
Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis

Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis
PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter
End smuggling in 7 days or face punitive action, Sheikh Rasheed to petrol pump owners

End smuggling in 7 days or face punitive action, Sheikh Rasheed to petrol pump owners
Winter vacations: Punjab schools, educational institutions to remain closed from Dec 25

Winter vacations: Punjab schools, educational institutions to remain closed from Dec 25

Coronavirus: KP govt begins tracking people who arrived in Pakistan from UK

Coronavirus: KP govt begins tracking people who arrived in Pakistan from UK

Chunian men allegedly gangrape transgender for 3 days, beat them up with sticks

Chunian men allegedly gangrape transgender for 3 days, beat them up with sticks
Pandemic takes a toll on healthcare workers: Over 12,000 infected, 100 dead in Pakistan

Pandemic takes a toll on healthcare workers: Over 12,000 infected, 100 dead in Pakistan
Cabinet members busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Mardan rally

Cabinet members busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Mardan rally

Latest

view all