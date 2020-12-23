Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes

The Sindh Police announced on Wednesday that it was introducing a special "Skating Force" to combat street crimes and provide relief to citizens.

The force will initially be based on a 20 personnel — 10 men and an equal number of women — who will carry arms while skating. The skating force will come in handy as it will be able to chase after criminals in traffic jams, narrow alleys and other circumstances where the regular police force or LEAs will encounter difficulties.



The skating force's personnel are being trained to shoot while skating and cross stairs, especially when they are chasing after a criminal.

Police confirmed that the training of the skating force was in its final stages and was taking place at the SSU.

Skating forces are part of the police squad in several countries of the world, added officials, explaining the importance of the initiative.

