Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem's Gnat lyrics, MGK's tweets pit rappers' fans against each other

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Eminem is making headlines after he dropped his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

His nemesis Machine Gun Kelly and observers were quick to note that the Detroit rapper took a shot at MGK in his third single Gnat. 

"They come at me with machine guns (Brr). Like trying to fight off a gnat," Em's raps in the promotional single on his album in which  the veteran rapper covers such topics as the COVID-19 pandemic, his former addiction to valium, and Donald Trump’s administration.

Without naming Em, MGK sent out two tweets, with obvious references to Marshal Mathers album.

I'm under your skin," he wrote on Twitter. In another tweet he sarcastically wrote, "those subliminal" while adding a dustbin emoji.

His tweets elicited a strong response from Eminem fans, with one saying "Just a reminder you subliminally dissed him earlier this year in the chorus of Bullets With Names. An eye for an eye, mate."

The user was referring to the lyrics given below:

Taking aim at Eminem, a user wrote, "Em mentions everyone he's ever had beef with, it's fun for him to be petty. He mentioned Ja and that s*** is 20 years old Skull you'll be a target for the rest of his career, that's just how it goes.

Slim Shady's 'subliminal diss' and MGK's tweet sent out in response seemed to pit their fans against each other on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant: Supermodel dies suddenly aged 50
Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'

Bamsi gets emotional as 'Ertugrul' dies in 'Kurulus:Osman'
Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip had ‘no patience’ for ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report
Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown

Meghan Markle’s mindfulness tips help Brits navigate tier four lockdown
Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Prince Harry ‘loosened’ his accent to be ‘accepted’ by podcast listeners: report

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Shehzad Roy laments violation of social distancing rules during domestic flight

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights
Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report

Queen Elizabeth hands over control of Sandringham to Prince Charles: report
Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise

Mansha Pasha shares glimpses into her anniversary surprise
Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem prepared to face the music as Megxit review looms
‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

‘Ertugrul’ fame Engin Altan wins hearts with his latest photo

Latest

view all