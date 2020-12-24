Can't connect right now! retry
Leonardo DiCaprio moves in with girlfriend Camila Morrone

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio appears to be getting serious with his girlfriend and model Camila Marrone.

According to E! News, the Titanic star, 46, has taken the next big step in his relationship with Morrone, 23 by moving in together.

A source dished the dirt to the outlet, saying: "Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well.”

They went on to say that Leo is "very cozy with Cami and they're serious. [He] is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys.”

“He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be,” the insider added. 

