Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Nadeem Shah

FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation

By
Nadeem Shah

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Talks with India not possible under current circumstances, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
  • Qureshi says India knows Pakistan is capable of a prompt response

MULTAN: It is not possible for Pakistan to have talks with India under the current circumstances of tension between the two countries, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

The FM clarified that India will have to end its military siege of Indian-held Kashmir.

Read about India's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control

He said India is fully aware of Pakistan’s capability to give a prompt response in case of any misadventure and is itself facing internal unrest.

Qureshi expressed the belief that Indian plans in the occupied Kashmir had "completely failed" as the masses in India, the Opposition and intellectuals are raising their voice against the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, he said, farmers were also protesting the Modi government.

Ceasefire violations along LoC

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian troops after another ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control, the Inter Services Public Relations had said.

Pakistan Army caused "substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material", the military's media wing said.

Read Prime Minister Imran Khan's response to India

During an exchange of fire with the Indian army, a 22 year old valiant soldier, Sepoy Mukhtiar was martyred, ISPR added.

The development came less than a week after Indian troops had targeted a United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) vehicle along the LoC.

The UN vehicle, according ISPR, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

The attack resulted in no injuries but damaged the vehicle the observers were travelling in.

That same day, FM Qureshi, during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, warned the world that New Delhi plans to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.

Army chief visits LoC

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops deployed along LoC on Tuesday.

The army chief was briefed about the area's latest situation, including Indian ceasefire violations through which it deliberately targets innocent civilians along and the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles.

The army chief said that Indian provocations particularly, the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability.

He said that the Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

More From Pakistan:

Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation

Razak Dawood says Pakistan now on its way to industrialisation
Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold, dry over next 24 hours
Court axes decision to increase Islamabad property tax by 200%

Court axes decision to increase Islamabad property tax by 200%
PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account

PM Imran Khan pleased with 'accelerating' response to Roshan Digital Account
Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel

Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel
Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate

Court warns FPSC of contempt proceedings against non-provision of CSS result to candidate
PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census

PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census
When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?
Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR

Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR
Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes

Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally
Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Latest

view all