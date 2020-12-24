FM Qureshi rules out dialogue with India in current situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Talks with India not possible under current circumstances, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Qureshi says India knows Pakistan is capable of a prompt response

MULTAN: It is not possible for Pakistan to have talks with India under the current circumstances of tension between the two countries, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

The FM clarified that India will have to end its military siege of Indian-held Kashmir.

Read about India's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control

He said India is fully aware of Pakistan’s capability to give a prompt response in case of any misadventure and is itself facing internal unrest.

Qureshi expressed the belief that Indian plans in the occupied Kashmir had "completely failed" as the masses in India, the Opposition and intellectuals are raising their voice against the policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similarly, he said, farmers were also protesting the Modi government.

Ceasefire violations along LoC

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian troops after another ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control, the Inter Services Public Relations had said.

Pakistan Army caused "substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material", the military's media wing said.

Read Prime Minister Imran Khan's response to India

During an exchange of fire with the Indian army, a 22 year old valiant soldier, Sepoy Mukhtiar was martyred, ISPR added.

The development came less than a week after Indian troops had targeted a United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) vehicle along the LoC.

The UN vehicle, according ISPR, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

The attack resulted in no injuries but damaged the vehicle the observers were travelling in.

That same day, FM Qureshi, during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, warned the world that New Delhi plans to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.



Army chief visits LoC

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops deployed along LoC on Tuesday.

The army chief was briefed about the area's latest situation, including Indian ceasefire violations through which it deliberately targets innocent civilians along and the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles.

The army chief said that Indian provocations particularly, the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability.



He said that the Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.