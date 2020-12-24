Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers alert and ready to respond effectively. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian troops after another ceasefire violation in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army caused "substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material", the military's media wing said.

During an exchange of fire with the Indian army, a 22 year old valiant soldier, Sepoy Mukhtiar was martyred, ISPR added.

The development comes less than a week after Indian troops had targeted a United Nations Military Observers (UNMOs) vehicle along the LoC.

The UN vehicle, according ISPR, was on its way to meet Indian ceasefire violations' victims at the Polas Village in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

The attack resulted in no injuries but damaged the vehicle the observers were travelling in.



That same day Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, warned the world that New Delhi plans to conduct a surgical strike against Pakistan.

Qureshi, during the presser, said he had received information "through our intelligence agencies" that India is preparing to launch a surgical strike against Pakistan and fanning a new wave of terrorism.

Army chief visits LoC

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward troops deployed along LoC on Tuesday.

The army chief was briefed about the area's latest situation, including Indian ceasefire violations through which it deliberately targets innocent civilians along and the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles.

"Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, [Gen Bajwa] lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism," the statement said.

The army chief said that Indian provocations particularly, the recent targeting of UNMOGIP vehicles are a threat to regional peace and stability.

He said that the Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

"The Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along the LoC and defend the honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the motherland at all costs," the army chief said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if India is "reckless enough" to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it will be faced with a "strong national Pakistani resolve" and will be given a befitting response.

"I am making [it] absolutely clear to the [international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake," he stated on Twitter.

PM Imran Khan said that India's deliberate firing on the vehicle of the UN Military Observer Group shows the state's "total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for the international law" .

The premier said that India has committed 3,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary in 2020 alone, killing more than 276 Pakistani civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

Pakistan strongly condemns India's rogue behaviour, he said.



